16,000 auxiliary booths for Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram

03 December 2020 21:06 IST

The general Assembly elections in 2021 will require 16,000 auxiliary polling booths in view of the pandemic situation in the State.

Addressing a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and senior officials here on Thursday to discuss the arrangements for the polls, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said the auxiliary booths would require an additional outlay of funds and manpower.

The meeting was informed that the COVID protocols would necessitate more arrangements for smooth conduct of polling.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera outlined the security arrangements that would be required while Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, R.K.Singh explained the additional financial commitments. The meeting decided to seek supplementary finance grant for the purpose.

Mr.Mehta said the government would look into the requirement for more IAS officers to be posted at the office of the CEO to streamline the election work.

Principal Secretary, Health, Rajan N.Khobragade and ADGP Darvesh Sahib were among those present.