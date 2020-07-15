157 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 July 2020 23:23 IST

130 infected via contact, 750-bed COVID centre to be set up

The COVID-19 scenario in the district remains grim with 157 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, prompting the government to announce plans for a 750-bed COVID First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattam.

Of the 157 new patients, 130 contracted the infection through local transmission, revealing the magnitude of the challenge faced by health workers in the district.

Poonthura, a critical containment zone, reported 36 cases while Pulluvila and Parassala reported 22 and 21 cases each.

Advertising

Advertising

The source of infection has not been ascertained in seven of the cases. Given the spike in cases in Poonthura, a temporary hospital would be established at the St Thomas School, Poonthura, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The government has decided to establish a CFLTC at the Greenfield stadium complex where 500 to 750 people can be accommodated, the Chief Minister said.

“'Indications are that the situation in the district remains serious,” he said, during his customary evening briefing on COVID-19-related developments. The increase in the district's caseload over the past few days had prompted the government to go for the CFLTC. It will also have facilities for the collection of swab samples.

Wednesday's list contained a number of imported cases from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Five health workers also contracted the infection on Wednesday. On the bright side, the district also reported 11 recoveries on the day.

Dengue

The threat of other contagious diseases during the southwest monsoon season also looms large over the district. So far 35 cases of dengue have been reported. The results of 15 people are awaited.

Meanwhile, the City Police booked a 55-year-old man for breaching quarantine stipulations. The man, who was in home quarantine at Kaithamukku on his arrival from Bangalore, was found missing during a police inspection. Cases have have registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020; Kerala Public Health Act, and various IPC sections.

Cases have been registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance against three others who trespassed into the Secretariat campus and shouted slogans.

In addition to this, 50 people have been booked for lockdown violations and 88 others for failure to wear masks.