1,483 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 September 2021 20:54 IST

Curbs enforced in 174 local body wards

The district recorded 1,483 fresh cases and 2,085 recoveries as the active case load fell significantly to 16,717 on Monday. The test positivity rate stood at 13.6%.

The district authorities have currently placed 43,398 in quarantine as part of the pandemic management efforts. The death toll stood at 3,604 in the district.

With Thiruvananthapuram district in the throes of yet another COVID-19 surge, the district administration has clamped down strict lockdown in 174 local body wards that have recorded weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) above seven.

The places where intensified special lockdown restrictions came into effect on Monday include Velamkonam, LMS and Karichiyil in Attingal municipality; Pulippara, Mughavoor, Valiyamala, Tharatta, Padavallikonam, Kannaramkodu, Mancha, Market Ward, Koppam, Chirakkani and Nagarikunnu wards in Nedumangad municipality; Vazhuthoor ward in Neyyattinkara municipality; Sivagiri, Perumkulam, Janathamukku and Kannamba wards in Varkala municipality.

Lockdown curbs were also imposed in various parts of Andoorkonam, Aruvikkara, Aryanad, Azhoor, Balaramapuram, Chemmaruthy, Cherunniyoor, Chirayinkeezhu, Edava, Kadakkavoor, Kadinamkulam, Kallara, Kallikkadu, Karakulam, Karavaram, Kattakada, Kilimanoor, Kizhuvilam, Kunnathukal, Kuttichal, Madavoor, Malayinkeezhu, Manamboor, Mangalapuram, Manickal, Maranalloor, Mudakkal, Nagaroor, Nanniyode, Navaikulam, Nedumangad, Ottasekharamangalam, Ottoor, Pallikkal, Panavoor, Pangode, Pazhayakunnummel, Peringamala, Poovachal, Pulimath, Pullampara, Tholicode, Uzhamalackal, Vakkom, Vamanapuram, Vellanad, Vembayam, Vettoor, and Vithura grama panchayats.

In her order, District Collector Navjot Khosa has stated that only those shops that sell essential commodities will be permitted to open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in these areas. Strict perimeter control also shall be enforced. The curbs will remain in force for the next seven days or until the WIPR falls below seven.

The District Disaster Management Authority has also lifted the restrictions that had been previously imposed in certain wards of Nedumangad and Attingal municipalities, Mudakkal, Nanniyode, Pazhayakunnummel and Pulimath grama panchayats after the WIPR in such areas fell to less than 7.

The ‘Be the Warrior’ campaign launched by the government to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 has got under way in the capital district. Dr. Khosa launched the logo of the campaign.

The campaign focused on ensuring public participation in the pandemic mitigation efforts and to intensify vaccination.

District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu, District Programme Manager in-charge Sukesh Raj, Ardhram Mission assistant nodal officer A. Ajesh, District Education and Media Officer B. Pamela and Arogya Keralam junior consultant J. Varsha were also present on the occasion.