147 birds culled in mop-up round at Palathingal

MALAPPURAM

18 March 2020 23:36 IST

One-km area to be sanitised by Thursday evening as per protocol

As many as 147 birds, mostly poultry, were captured and killed in a mop-up round of culling on Wednesday at Palathingal, where avian flu was detected a few days ago.

Rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry Department searched the area within one kilometre from Palathingal and found 147 birds that went undetected in the culling held on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Apart from the birds, 18 eggs were also destroyed in the mop-up round. The entire area will be sanitised by Thursday evening.

Animal Husbandry Department field coordinator Haroon Abdul Rashid, camp coordinator B. Suresh, and Deputy Director A. Ayub are leading the operations at Palathingal.

Under control

They said avian flu was under control at Palanthingal. But there would be restrictions on rearing, sale, and transporting of birds in the region for the next three months.

Bird flu can hit human beings with such symptoms as fever and cough and can lead to pneumonia and cerebral damage. Any suspected case should be observed from four days to 16 days. As there is no vaccine or cure for avian flu, destroying the birds within one kilometre area from the epicentre of the disease and sanitising the entire area is the only protocol available to address this dangerous malady.

All birds, irrespective of viral infection, will be destroyed and their feed, feeding utensils, cages, and other accoutrements also destroyed. None will be allowed to rear or bring birds in the region for three months, a period of certification that the area is avian flu free.

People are advised to properly cook meat and eggs and use gloves and masks for handling meat and eggs. They should also sanitise their hands after use.

According to the Word Organisation for Animal Health, pathogens H5N1 and H7N9 are causing avian flu.

From migrant birds

District Animal Husbandry Officer Rani K. Oommen said avian flu could affect all birds such as fowls, ducks, turkey, doves, pigeons, and quails. It would also affect exotic, ornamental birds, and migrant birds. She said the influenza could be transmitted from migrant birds or pigeons to domestic birds. From domestic birds, the disease could spread to all birds in the neighbourhood.