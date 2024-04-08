13.98 lakh voters in Palakkad LS constituency, 13.37 lakh in Alathur

April 08, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Palakkad district has 23,15,990 voters as per the updated voters list published by the Election Commission. The last date of new voter entry was March 25. As many as 45,687 new voters were included on the updated list.

There are 11,31,562 male voters, 11,84,406 female voters, and 22 transgender voters. As many as 18,285 of the voters are above 85 years of age, and 11,369 voters are differently abled. An official statement said here on Monday that the new list reflected the corrections, omissions and additions done until March 16.

In the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency, there are 13,98,143 voters, of whom 29,793 are new voters. There are 6,82,281 male voters, 7,15,849 female voters, and 12 transgender voters in Palakkad. As many as 5,125 of the voters are differently abled and 11,636 voters above 85 years of age in Palakkad.

In the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which spills over to Thrissur district also, there are 13,37,496 voters, of whom 23,762 are newly enrolled. There are 6,48,437 male voters, 6,89,047 female voters, and 12 transgender voters. As many as 12,626 of the voters are differently abled, and 17,383 are above 85 years of age.

