₹13.55-cr. loss to farm sector in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

17 May 2021 19:36 IST

Floodwater starts to recede from low-lying parts

Incessant rain and heavy winds that lashed the district over the past three days have caused losses to the tune of ₹13.55 crore to farm sector in the district.

As per the estimates of the Department of Agriculture, crops in about 4,019.21 hectares of land were damaged. The damaged crops include paddy, rubber, coco, plantains, tapioca and so on.

Among the block panchayats in the district, Pallam reported the highest losses where crops in about 768 hectares of land worth ₹4.34 crore were damaged. Kaduthuruthy, where crops in over 558 hectares of land were lost, followed closely.

With clouds staying away during the day, floodwater started to recede from the low-lying parts of the district. Water level in various rivers, including the Meenachil and the Manimala also showed a declining trend.

As per the statistics released by the district administration, a total of 566 persons of 168 families are currently housed in 31 relief camps in the district. A total of 261 houses were damaged while one house was destroyed.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 64 houses were damaged while one house was damaged. Adoor taluk, where 19 houses were damaged, reported the highest loss, followed by Konni, where 15 houses were damaged.

As many as 176 persons have been accommodated in 11 relief camps opened by the authorities. The residents of these camps also include four persons having symptoms of COVID-19.

Floodwater which inundated the upper Kuttanad area began to recede during the day.