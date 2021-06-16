1,342 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

16 June 2021 20:12 IST

The district reported 1,342 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,882 recoveries on Wednesday.

While 1,337 patients contracted the disease through contact, the others include one NRI, two persons from another State and two health workers.

Kollam district currently has 33,220 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 15,16,633. While 3,114 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 2,62,622 primary and 16,780 secondary contacts of the cases.

