1,310 positive cases in capital

10 October 2020 21:37 IST

1,288 get infection through local transmission, 20 health workers infected

Thiruvananthapuram registered a record single-day surge of COVID-19 cases on Saturday when 1,310 tested positive for the infection. The day’s caseload has far surpassed the previous highest count of 1,182 reported on October 7.

The death toll due to the pandemic also jumped to 297 with nine more people succumbing to the disease. Those who died including natives of Poovachal (aged 51 years old), Manacaud (79), Kuruvilpuram near Kallikadu (70), Kovalam (82), Peroorkada (60), Poovachal (47), Pettah (76) and Thirumala (61).

The death of prominent fishing community leader T. Peter, who hailed from Valiyaveli, has also been included in the list. He had died in the Government Medical College Hospital here on October 8.

As many as 1,288 out of those who tested positive during the last 24 hours contracted the infection through local transmission. The health authorities were yet to trace the source of infection in 226 cases among them. Twenty health workers have also been infected.

Cases continued to grow among the vulnerable age groups with 193 senior citizens aged above 60 years and 142 children below 15 years getting the disease. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 12,127 on a day when 905 people were discharged after recovering from the disease. While 4,483 people were directed to go into quarantine on the day, the number of those who are currently being monitored for COVID-19-related difficulties is 31,510.

Pointing out that the COVID-19 situation remained grave, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his briefing said that the mounting case burden in the capital district witnessed a greater number of women contracting the illness. He pointed to the possibility of women frequenting markets and shopping malls in large numbers as the reason behind the trend.

While reiterating the importance of auto and taxi drivers ensuring the constant use of face masks and hand sanitisers, the Chief Minister also urged them to consider wearing gloves and face shield for improved protection. He also appealed to the public to exercise caution while using public transportation.

In view of the permission granted to commercial establishments to function, Mr. Vijayan directed shop owners to maintain availability of soaps and hand sanitisers for customers.

Panic gripped the Museum police station in the city where three officials tested positive, taking the total number of police personnel affected to 29. Authorities deployed staff from other stations and wings to ensure the activities of the station remained unaffected.

Meanwhile, the district administration formally launched the Santhwana Sparsham scheme to undertake COVID-19 testing at the homes of bed-ridden people who have registered for palliative care.

District Collector Navjot Khosa inaugurated the programme on the occasion of World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on Saturday. District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu presided over the function.

The City police booked 321 people for violating COVID-19 guidelines on the day. These included 257 people who failed to wear masks. Twenty-four others were charged under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.