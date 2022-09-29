12-hour single duty: KSRTC locks horns with union over strike call

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) appear to lock horns over the implementation of the 12-hour single duty system in the public utility. The union has served a strike notice to the RTC 15 days ahead of the proposed strike. However, the corporation refused to hold a talk on the notice in the meeting convened on Thursday.

Instead, the KSRTC has decided to invoke dies non for employees not reporting for work in view of the indefinite strike announced by the TDF from October 1. The management also warned that the employees participating in the strike will not be given the salary for the month of September. The management had earlier decided to pay the salary before October 5 with the help of government assistance.

Further, the management has decided to implement the new 12-hour single duty system at the Parassala depot first and then at the remaining seven depots in the capital district in the first phase. The duty schedule, as per the new system, has been handed over to the representatives of various unions at the meeting.

C. Noushad, TDF secretary, said the union will go ahead with the scheduled strike from Saturday in view of the management decision.

The TDF is one of the approved trade unions in the State transport undertaking and it reportedly has a strength of 23% of the total employees in the KSRTC. As per the new system, the employees will have to work only eight hours, but they will have to spend around 12 hours in office.

A press note issued by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has extended support for the strike called by the TDF.