12 fresh cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

12 July 2020 19:56 IST

Five are from the primary contact list of a doctor who tested positive

As many as 12 persons, including five persons who were in the primary contact list of a medical doctor in Pathanamthitta who was confirmed of contracting COVID-19, tested positive for the virus here on Sunday.

According to Health officials, seven persons contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining persons came from destinations outside the state.

The five persons in a family who contracted the virus through local transmission were identified as the 33-year-old wife of the doctor, their four-year-old son, his 34-year-old brother, 65-year-old mother-in-law and 38-year-old brother-in-law. Of these, the first three are residents of Manarcad while the 65-year-old woman and her son reside in Ezhumanthuruth.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the test result of a 25-year-old Udayanapuram resident, who was in the primary contact list of a patient from Alappuzha, was also positive. Similarly, a 34-year-old woman, who works at a private lab in Pallikkathodu, too, contracted the virus through local transmission.

The persons from outside Kerala who tested positive were a 42-year-old Vazhappally native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on June 29, a 38-year-old Vazhappaly native who landed from Kuwait on July 1, a 45-year-old Kurichi native who returned from UK via Mumbai on July 1, a 48-year-old Thiruvalla native who returned from Chennai on July 10, and a 35-year-old Manjur native who arrived from Uttar Pradesh on June 25.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old Thellakam native, who was diagnosed with the disease on June 30 after landing from Muscat, was discharged from the hospital during the day.

Currently, 145 people are being treated for the disease in Kottayam while 183 persons recovered.