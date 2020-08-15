113 fresh cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

15 August 2020 00:38 IST

In yet another spike, the district logged 113 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 99 contracted the disease through local transmission. Thirteen people who came from other States and one from abroad also tested positive for SARS-COV-2.

Kadakarapally, Thumpoly, Chettikkad and Kayamkulam municipality, all four large COVID- 19 clusters, reported more cases. Among the locally transmitted cases, 39 were reported from Kadakarapally, while Thumpoly and Cherthala recorded 14 cases each. Five cases each were reported from Chettikkad and Pattanakkad. Kayamkulam registered two cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, 66 people including 55 who had contracted the disease through contact tested negative.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,281.

Wards 10 and 16 in Chennam Pallippuram, ward 20 in Aroor, ward 11 in Thrikkunnapuzha, and ward 2 in Amabalappuzha South grama panchayat, were declared as containment zones.