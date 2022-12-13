1,113 acres acquired for phase-1 of Kannur airport project, says Minister

December 13, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,113.33 acres have been acquired for the Kannur airport in the first phase and handed over to Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL).

Steps are on to acquire 804.37 acres more in the second phase to be handed over to KIAL, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan said in the Assembly on Tuesday. He was replying on behalf of the Chief Minister to a calling attention motion moved by K.K. Shylaja, MLA.

In order to establish the industrial park envisaged as part of the airport development, 1,970.05 hectares are to be acquired. To this end, 21.81 hectares have been acquired in Kolaari and Keezhalloor villages and handed over to the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA). Landowners have already been compensated.

Steps are also on to acquire 202.34 hectares in Keezhoor and Pattanoor and other villages.

It is estimated that 162 families will have to be rehabilitated when the airport’s runway is expanded from the current 3,050 metres to 4,050 metres. The government has already issued a notification earmarking 14.65 hectares for rehabilitation.

Land acquisition costs for runway expansion (99.32 hectares) is estimated to be ₹942.9 crore, Mr. Vasavan said.

