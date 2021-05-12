11 local bodies in district record TPR over 50%

Thrissur

12 May 2021 21:37 IST

3,994 fresh cases reported

There is no let-up in the number of COVID-9 cases in Thrissur. There were 3,994 fresh cases in the district on Wednesday while 2,319 patients recovered from the pandemic. Those who tested positive included 23 health workers. The test positivity rate too remained high as the current TPR of the district is 31.42%.

Eleven local bodies in the district recorded a TPR of over 50% on Wednesday. Punnayur panchayat registered the highest test positivity rate of 74.46 %. The other local bodies with high TPR are: Kadangode (64.09); Perinjanam (56.52); Avinissery (60.32); Kattoor (54.76); Mullassery (57.76); Kandanassery (50.76); Puthenchira (54.76); Desamangalam (66.18); Chelakara (5.72); and Edathiruthy (50.60).

Active cases in the district are 53,874 and 90 people from the district are undergoing treatment in various other districts. So far, 1,91,788 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,36,915 people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 3,962 people, including 23 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday.

Of them, 583 were above the age of 60 and 289 below 10. In all, 46,832 people were in home care. As many as 12,795 samples were taken for the test on Wednesday.

In all 5,94,267 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,56,567 have taken the second dose.