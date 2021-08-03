102 kg of ganja seized

KALPETTA

03 August 2021 23:44 IST

The police seized 102 kg of ganja from a a house and arrested a man at Kolagappara in the district on Tuesday night.

The anti-narcotic cell DySP A.Rejikumar arrested Krishnankutty, 51, of Vattathimoola Ooraly tribal colony at Koalagappara in the district following a tip-off.

The contraband was kept in 42 plastic bags inside the house, police department sources said.

The accused would be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday, sources said.