101 contract infection in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

19 September 2020 05:22 IST

District reports 149 recoveries

The district reported 101 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 149 recoveries on Friday. Of the fresh cases, 83 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while six persons landed from abroad. The remaining 12 cases are persons who came from other States.

1,049 in all

Meanwhile, the contact source of at least 19 cases are yet to be traced.

The district currently has 1,049 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising