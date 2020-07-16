100% results for 3 schools

KOLLAM

16 July 2020 22:50 IST

Brook International School has secured cent percent results in the CBSE Class 10 examinations.

Out of the total 66 students who appeared for the exam, 33 scored above 90%. While 61 students passed with distinction, the rest qualified secured first class.

Other schools that secured 100% results in the district include Navadeep Public School and Sree Narayana Trusts Central School. Out of the 97 students from Navadeep school, 77 secured distinction and 20, first class.

Sree Narayana Trusts Central School has 96 students who bagged distinction.

While 42 students bagged first class, the rest qualified with second class.