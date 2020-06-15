10 new cases in Kottayam

A message: Staff of Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, have put a mask on a statue on the MCH premises as part of creating awareness of COVID-19 prevention activities.

KOTTAYAM

15 June 2020 22:25 IST

Eight of them imported cases, two are relatives of a patient

The district here on Monday recorded its single biggest spike in COVID-19 cases with 10 persons testing positive for the disease.

According to officials, two of the new patients contracted the virus through contact. They were identified as a 61-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife, parents of a Koruthodu native who had returned from Kuwait recently and tested positive.

Of the remaining cases, five had returned from abroad while three came from other States. The persons who landed from abroad include a 24 year-old man from Nedumkunnam who returned from Abu Dhabi on June 4; a 28-year-old pregnant woman of Arppookkara and a 55-year-old man of Maalam, who returned from Saudi Arabia on June 8 and June 6 respectively; a 45-year-old Santhipuram native who returned from Muscat on June 5; and a 24-year-old Changanassery native who returned from Dubai on June 4.

From other States

A 40-year-old man from Pampady, a 48-year-old Payippad native and a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Changanassery too tested positive. The first two persons returned from Mumbai on June 8 and June 4 respectively while the woman came back from Tuticorin.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district rose to 56.