₹10 lakh ex-gratia for death during poll duty

Thiruvananthapuram

08 December 2021 18:23 IST

Families of those who lost their lives to extremist activity would receive ₹20 lakh

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend ex-gratia payment for those who died or suffered debilitating injuries in the line of duty during local body elections.

The decision would have a retrospective effect from 2015.

The government would pay ₹10 lakh to the relatives of those who died during poll duty.

The cabinet has fixed a compensation of ₹5 lakh for those who suffered debilitating physical injuries while on poll duty.

The government has extended the term of the Justice C. N. Ramachandran Commission by six months. It had constituted the commission to formulate special rules for purchases and acquisitions by the Police Department.

The Cabinet has promoted the following IAS officers to the rank of Principal Secretary: Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph, Tinku Biswal, Rabindra Kumar Agarwal and K. S. Sreenivas.

The government has implemented the 2018 salary revision for Oushadhi employees.