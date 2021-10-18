₹1-cr. aid from Milma for flood-hit dairy farmers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2021 20:35 IST

Plea to give special package for dairy sector in Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha

Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (TRCMPU), which operates in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, has declared a flood relief aid of nearly ₹1 crore to assist dairy farmers in the flood-ravaged areas.

The union which convened an emergency meeting here on Monday announced relief measures including a solatium of ₹25,000 to the next-of-kin of dairy farmers killed in floods and landslides. Compensations of up to ₹25,000 have also been declared for farmers who lost their cattle in the inclement weather.

Financial assistance will also be provided to dairy farmers affiliated to milk cooperatives where milk collection has been disrupted. Transportation charge will be given to those societies that have found it difficult to access flood-hit areas for milk collection.

Cattle feed will be provided free-of-cost for cattle in affected areas. Free medical treatment has also been promised for animals in such places. Camps will be organised under the aegis of dairy cooperatives.

Assistances of up to ₹20,000 will be provided to repair cattle sheds. Cooperatives will also be given ₹10,000 for immediate repair works for their buildings.

TRCMPU convener N. Bhasurangan said nearly ₹1 crore has been earmarked for emergency relief activities. Further measures will be announced after visiting the affected areas.

The union also decided to recommend to the government to declare Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha as protected dairy areas and implement a special package for the dairy sector in the region.