Kashmiri Pandits’ body files caveat in Supreme Court, High Court backing new domicile laws

Srinagar

03 June 2020 02:52 IST

It says aim is to prevent separatists and pro-separatists from approaching courts for a stay on the notification

The Roots in Kashmir (RIK), a migrant Pandits body, on Monday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and the High Court in support of the new domicile laws, days after the Jammu-based National Panthers Party decided to approach the apex court against the new law.

“To prevent separatists and pro-separatists from approaching the courts for a stay on the notification, the RIK filed a caveat in the SC and the HC,” RIK spokesman Amit Raina said.

Welcoming the recent domicile notification, RIK member Netri Bhat said, “The removal of Articles 370 and 35A has been a very strong step and for the first time in 70 years have the women, refugees and weaker sections of Jammu and Kashmir felt liberated and equal.”

The new domicile laws have faced opposition from the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, the J&K Peoples Conference, the J&K Peoples Movement, the JK Apni Party and the Congress.

The Kashmiri Pandits’ move comes just a week after National Panthers Party head Bhim Singh decided to approach the Supreme Court over what he called the “unconstitutional changing of status of J&K.”

He said the domicile law bypassed the permanent residents in recruitment process. “Our party will save the integrity of J&K and fundamental rights of its permanent residents, which have been recognised by the Constituent Assembly of India when the Constitution of India was framed and finalised in November 1949,” Mr. Singh said.