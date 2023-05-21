Kashmir G-20 meet | Last-minute changes made to itinerary of delegates over security reasons

May 21, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated May 22, 2023 12:59 am IST - SRINAGAR

There has been a last-minute change in the itinerary of around 60 foreign and local delegates touring Kashmir from May 22-May 24 for a working group meeting on tourism. The alteration in the plan is on the advice of security agencies.

The scheduled sightseeing visits to the Dachigam National Park, Srinagar, and tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir have been dropped, officials said.

The organisers, according to senior government officials, have decided to showcase Polo View market, the Valley’s first pedestrian-only bazaar thrown open with multi-facilities recently, under the ongoing ₹980-crore Srinagar Smart City project, to the delegates.

Shopkeepers have been asked to report at their shops around 9 a.m. on all the three days, from May 22 till May 24. They have been advised against “observing any shutdown” on the call of separatists, several shopkeepers told The Hindu. “Special passes have been provided to us so that we are allowed to cross the security checkpoints,” they added.

Tourist spots

The delegates will also be taken to the famous Mughal gardens in Srinagar, which include Nishat, Cheshmashahi and Pari Mahal. All the locations are within the vicinity of eight kilometres from the main venue, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), located on the banks of the Dal lake.

The first day will see the display of Kashmiri handicrafts, including papier mâché, wood carving, carpets and shawls, at 11 stalls, set up by the locals at the SKICC in Srinagar.

A replica of the Martand Temple, the famous sun temple from the 8 th century located in south Kashmir, and a shikara (boat) will provide a backdrop to the cultural and musical shows on the occasion.

The authorities have provided security clearance to only around 30 local golfers to play at the picturesque Royal Spring Golf Course during the delegates’ stay in Kashmir. The delegates are also likely to visit the golf course and will be allowed to talk to the selected group, official sources said.

A senior government official told The Hindu that the trip to the lush green Dachigam National Park, famous for the Kashmiri stag hangul, was cancelled “because of space issues”. The security agencies had expressed concern over accommodating around 200 guests and their security during the tour of the forest area, which had seen a major encounter with hiding Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in its upper reaches in July 2021.

The government officer said Gulmarg was cancelled “due to tight schedule of delegates in Srinagar”, including sightseeing of locations within the city. However, sources said security agencies had expressed apprehensions over providing a foolproof security to the stretch from Srinagar to Gulmarg, which was around 55 km, and congested villages and towns on both sides.

Travel advisory issued

A travel advisory has been issued for the locals for the next three days and they have been asked to avoid travelling on the route where the main venue is located, during restricted hours.

The elite National Security Guards (NSG)and MARCOS, a special navy team, will maintain a vigil on the venue and the route being used by the delegates during the visit.