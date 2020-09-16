Arts scholar Kapila Vatsyayan passes away

16 September 2020 11:40 IST

Leading art and dance scholar Kapila Vatsyayan passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday. She was 92-years old.

Dr. Vatsyayan was a former member of Parliament and life time trustee of India International Centre (IIC). She died due to old age complications, an IIC official said.

Dr. Vatsyayan, the grand matriarch of cultural research, has for decades been an icon for students of the arts and for aesthetes in general.

Advertising

Advertising

Among India’s earliest arts administrators, hers is a rare personality — unique even today — that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience, artistic priorities with administrative acumen.

Also read | In dialogue with the doyenne Kapila Vastyayan

Dr. Vatsyayan was a living record on Indian dance from the 1930-40s which was the watershed decade of the creation of dance institutions.

She has held several posts in the Government of India, in leading institutions such as the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, and occupied positions of significance in India’s representations to UNESCO.

She was not only a dance scholar and art historian, but also was also highly trained in Kathak and Manipuri in her youth, besides accumulating a formidable amount of knowledge of Bharatanatyam and Odissi among other dance forms.