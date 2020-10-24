Kapil Sibal mocks PM Modi over Prez Trump's comments

24 October 2020 02:42 IST

Former union minister and Congress MP Kapil Sibal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after U.S .President Donald Trump, in a presidential debate, described India's air as "filthy".

Mr Sibal. tweeted,"Trump : Fruits of Friendship. 1) Questions India’s COVID death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India "air is filthy" 3) Called India "tariff king" The result of 'Howdy Modi' !"

