ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Kaul moots setting up of Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate human rights violations in J&K since 1980s

December 11, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The judge says the panel should probe and report on violation of human rights perpetrated by both state and non-state actors in Jammu and Kashmir

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul speaks during the judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, one of the five judges on the Bench which upheld the abrogation of Article 370, on Monday recommended the setting up of an “impartial Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to investigate and report on the violation of human rights perpetrated by both state and non-state actors in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation.

Justice Kaul suggested the setting up of the commission expediently, “before memory escapes”.

ALSO READ
Giving Article 370 permanent status will undo over 70 years of work to fully integrate J&K with the Union, says SC

“The exercise should be time-bound. There is already an entire generation of youth that has grown up with feelings of distrust and it is to them that we owe the greatest duty of reparation,” the judge observed.

He said the government should, considering the significance of the matter and the sensitivities involved, must devise the manner in which the commission should be set up and the “best way forward” for it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Humanised process’

Justice Kaul, however, added a word of caution that the commission, once constituted, should not turn into a criminal court and must follow a “humanised and personalised process enabling people to share what they have been through uninhibitedly”.

“It should be based on dialogue, allowing for different viewpoints and inputs from all sides,” he noted.

The judge prefaced his recommendation for a commission by narrating about the several years of conflict in the Valley, originating with its invasion in 1947, followed by insurgency and the migration of one part of the population from the erstwhile State in 1989-90.

“It is my sincere hope that much will be achieved when Kashmiris open their hearts to embracing the past and facilitate the people who were compelled to migrate to come back with dignity,” Justice Kaul urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US