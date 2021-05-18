Justice Gavai recuses himself from hearing Param Bir Singh case

18 May 2021 14:32 IST

Ex-police commissioner has moved SC alleging departmental enquiries against him was part of a conspiracy to frame him for levelling corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Supreme Court judge Justice B.R. Gavai, one of the two judges on the Vacation Bench scheduled to hear a plea by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh challenging the internal enquiries instituted against him, recused himself from hearing the case on Tuesday.

Mr. Singh has moved the Supreme Court alleging that the departmental enquiries against him was part of a conspiracy to frame him for levelling allegations of corruption against Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister. He urged the apex court to shift the enquiries to another State.

“My brother [pointing to Justice Gavai] cannot hear the case,” Justice Vineet Saran, the lead judge on the Bench, informed senior advocate Puneet Bali, who appeared for Mr. Singh.

Justice Gavai also made it clear that he would withdraw from hearing the petition.

“In that case, we are recording in our order to list the case before another Bench,” Justice Saran said.

Alleges witch-hunt

Mr. Singh claimed there was a “witch-hunt” on against him. He said he was facing threats of multiple enquiries and probes unless he withdrew his complaint against Mr. Deshmukh. He asked the court to direct an investigation into the alleged conspiracy against him.

In March, the court refused to intervene in a petition filed by Mr. Singh for a CBI investigation against Mr. Deshmukh.

The apex court had instead asked Mr. Singh to approach the Bombay High Court with his plea for an investigation by an independent agency.