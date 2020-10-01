J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visits TV analyst Babar Qadri’s family

Manoj Sinha. File photo: R.V. Moorthy

Srinagar

01 October 2020 22:02 IST

The J&K advocate and TV analyst was killed by unknown gunmen on September 24

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the congested and volatile locality of Hawal in Srinagar’s old city on Thursday to meet the family members of advocate and TV analyst Babar Qadri, who was killed by unknown gunmen on September 24 at his residence.

L-G Sinha spoke to Babar’s father Mohammad Yaseen Qadri and brother Zafar Qadri. Besides expressing his condolences, the L-G assured the Qadri family that the killers would soon be identified.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal accompanied the L-G.

According to the police, it has laid its hands on “vital clues to establish the identity of the killers and their outfit.” No militant outfit had taken responsibility for the attack.

'Back to Village'

Meanwhile, the L-G chaired a meeting of all the deputy commissioners across the Union Territory through video conferencing, a day before the launch of the ‘Back to Village’ programme.

He directed that real-time feedback should be recorded by visiting officers regarding the reach of various government services and status of 100% saturation of different social security and individual beneficiary-oriented schemes. They should submit analysed reports.

The L-G said the Jan Abhiyan and the ‘Back to Village’ schemes “will be monitored very closely at the highest level to assess the ground level situation.”