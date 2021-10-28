J&K govt. transfers 65.5 acres to CRPF

Srinagar

28 October 2021 18:16 IST

Three districts to host battalion camping sites; 2.5 acres given to police dept.

The J&K government on Thursday transferred over 524 kanals (65.5 acres) of land for CRPF personnel and their families stationed in the Valley.

A government spokesman said the Administrative Council (AC), headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has approved the proposal of transfer of 524 kanal and 11 marla of land in favour of the CRPF “for establishing battalion camping sites”.

The land chunks have been allotted at Brah village in Shangus block, Jummo village at Pahalgam, and Subhanpahari at Bijbehara in Anantnag district; Allowpora-Sheikhpora village in Keegam and Zawoora-Baderhama in Shopian district, Oukhoo village in Kakapora, Kadlabal village in Pampore and Koil village in Pulwama district.

“The land will be transferred against the payment as per the Stamp Duty Rates notified for the year, 2021. It will provide for safe and proper accommodation to CRPF personnel and their families,” the spokesman said.

Further 20 kanal of land was transferred in favour of the Police Department for construction of police offices and stations in Pulwama’s Litter.

The L-G administration also accorded sanction to the transfer of 122 kanal at Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam districts in the Kashmir Division in favour of the Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of one-BHK tenements for Kashmiri migrant employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.