Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K’s Shopian

October 10, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - Srinagar

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.