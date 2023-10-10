ADVERTISEMENT

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K’s Shopian

October 10, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - Srinagar

There were no reports of any casualties so far

PTI

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there. File. (for Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

