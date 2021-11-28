NationalNew Delhi 28 November 2021 23:03 IST
Jio announces up to 21% hike in tariffs
Updated: 28 November 2021 23:03 IST
Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week announced up to a 25% hike
After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to a 21% hike in prepaid tariffs from December. The hikes are for JioPhone Plan, unlimited plans, and data add-on, and range between 19.6% and 21.3%.
“These plans will provide the best value in the industry,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.
