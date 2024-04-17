ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

April 17, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made four fresh arrests in connection with the alleged illegal land grab-linked money laundering case against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others, official sources said on April 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been identified as Antu Tirkey, Priya Ranjan Sahay, Bipin Singh and Irshad, they said.

The ED had on April 16 conducted searches at the premises of Tirkey and some others here.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these arrests, the total number of people taken into custody in this case has risen to eight.

Mr. Soren, 48, was arrested by the ED in January shortly after he resigned as the Chief Minister. He is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail at Hotwar here under judicial custody. Prime accused and former revenue department sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Mohammed Saddam Hussian and Afshar Ali have also been arrested.

The probe against Mr. Soren pertains to an 8.86-acre plot of land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency had filed a charge sheet against Mr. Soren, Mr. Prasad and Soren's alleged "frontmen" Raj Kumar Pahan and Hilariyas Kachhap, an alleged associate of the former CM Binod Singh before a special PMLA court here on March 30.

The ED has also attached the Ranchi land and requested the court for confiscation of the plot.

The money laundering investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land "scam" cases against several people, including State government officials.

The prime accused in the case is Mr. Prasad, who was the custodian of government records. He is alleged to have "misused" his official position by assisting several people, including Soren, in their activities linked to illegal occupation, acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime in the form of landed properties, the ED had said in a statement.

"A racket of land mafia is active in Jharkhand which used to forge the land records in Ranchi," it had claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.