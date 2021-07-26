JEE Advanced to be held on October 3

NEW DELHI

26 July 2021 22:21 IST

The JEE Advanced examination, used for admission to the elite Indian Institutes of Technology, will be held on October 3, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced. “The examination will be conducted adhering to all COVID-protocols,” he tweeted on Monday night.

It was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, but was cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT-Kharagpur is responsible for conducting the examination this year.

The final session of the JEE-Main examination, used as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced as well as an entrance test for other engineering institutions, will conclude on September 2. Once JEE-Main results are released, qualified students may then appear for JEE-Advanced.

As a one time measure due to COVID-19, students who had successfully qualified and registered to write JEE-Advanced last year but had failed to appear for the examination will be allowed to attempt it this year without having to re-qualify through JEE-Main.