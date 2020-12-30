NationalCHENNAI 30 December 2020 21:34 IST
Jayalal made IMA president
Laparoscopic surgeon J.A. Jayalal has been made President of the Indian Medical Association for 2020-21.
Dr. Jayalal, who has worked in government hospitals, chairs the Unesco Bioethics in India. He was installed at IMA’s 95th annual national conference on Monday.
In his acceptance speech Dr. Jayalal said every effort would be taken to negotiate with the Centre not to encourage mixing of various streams of medicine which would ultimately be detrimental to the unsuspecting illiterate people who would be denied the benefits of modern medicine.
