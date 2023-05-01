ADVERTISEMENT

Japan to train 1,000 Indian engineers before transfer of bullet train tech

May 01, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The training will cover 15 courses related to the Slab Track system used in Japanese Shinkansen high speed railways, envisaged for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of construction works at Sabarmati Multimodal Transit Hub construction site which is to connect Bullet Train terminal to Metro, Sabarmati Railway Station and Bus Transit points in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Up to 1,000 Indian engineers will be trained by Japanese experts before starting work on the High-Speed Rail Track system for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor (MAHSR).

The bullet train being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will use the ballast-less Slab Track system (popularly known as J Slab track system) as used in Japanese Shinkansen high speed railways.

The Japanese track system is unique in the world and technicians require a very high level of skill to lay it. “Track is the most important component of HSR system and needs to be laid to very high degree of accuracy,” said a spokesperson of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

There will be 15 different courses covering all aspects of track work, including training for Site Managers, Track Slab Manufacturing, RC Track Bed construction, Reference Pin survey and data analysis, Slab Track installation, CAM installation, Rail weld finishing, Enclosed Arc welding of rails and Turnout installation.

“Up to 20 Japanese experts will impart intensive training to the Indian engineers, supervisors and technicians and certify their skills. This will also help in ‘Transfer of Technology’ of Japanese HSR track system,” said Rajendra Prasad, MD, NHSRCL.

The training facility with three trail lines has been specially created for the purpose at Surat Depot. Currently, the training is targeted at the work to be undertaken in the 237 km between Vapi and Vadodara.

It is envisaged that only trained and certified engineers are to work at the site for track construction works, the NHSRCL spokesperson added.

The training will be imparted by JARTS, a non-profit organisation in Japan, nominated by JICA, which is the funding agency of MAHSR project.

