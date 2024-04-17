ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir boat tragedy: Search under way for the missing in Jhelum river

April 17, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Srinagar

Officials said 19 people were on board the boat, out of which six drowned and 10 were rescued

PTI

Rescue operation underway after a boat capsized in the Jhelum river, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on April 16, 2024. Atleast six people have died, according to officials | Photo Credit: PTI

Rescuers searched the Jhelum waters on April 17 for three people who went missing after a boat capsized in the river the day before, claiming six lives, officials said.

The search operation resumed in the morning. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in the operation, they said.

They said the Indian Navy's marine commandos (MARCOS) have also been pressed into service.

According to the officials, three people are missing.

The boat, which was carrying mostly schoolchildren, capsized in the Gandbal Nowgam area here on Tuesday. Six people were pulled out of the Jhelum river, which has swollen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir valley.

Officials said 19 people were on board, out of which six drowned and 10 were rescued.

"A joint combing operation resumed at 6 am after last night's watch and ward. There are teams of SDRF, NDRF and river police. We are trying to retrieve the bodies of the three missing persons. The operation will continue," said SDRF Deputy Superintendent Muzaffar Ahmad.

He said the operation has been extended up to 4 km from the spot where the boat capsized.

Senior police and civil administration officials, including divisional commissioner of Kashmir, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner of Srinagar and senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, continue to monitor the situation and rescue operation.

