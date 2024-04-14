ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29

April 14, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Jammu

Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said

PTI

Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on April 14.

Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said.

In Frames | Mountain pilgrimage

The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

