Jammu and Kashmir delimitation draft ‘divisive’, says Gupkar Alliance

Jammu

21 December 2021 18:28 IST

Grouping of regional parties calls for peaceful protest against exercise

The People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of the regional political parties, on Tuesday described the proposed distribution of seven fresh Assembly seats for Jammu and Kashmir as “divisive, unacceptable” and “with potential to further deepen the alienation among people”.

The Gupkar Alliance has called for a “peaceful protest” against the proposed increase of six seats in the Jammu province and one in the Kashmiri division in the Union Territory on January 1.

In a joint statement release on Tuesday evening, the Gupkar Alliance, said, “The leaders of PAGD have unanimously expressed their deep dissatisfaction and shock with regard to recommendations of the Commission. The constitutionality of the Commission under the reorganization act has been challenged in the Supreme Court of India. The recommendations are highly disappointing and divisive and will further disempower the people of Kashmir.”

The Commission's recommendations are “unacceptable to the people of the region”, the alliance appealed to the people “to remain united and not fall prey to the divisive and disruptive designs of BJP”.

“It's unacceptable to all the communities. It will divide the ranks of people and further deepen their alienation,” Gupkar Alliance spokesman and CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said, after the Alliance’s meeting in Jammu.

The Alliance meeting was chaired by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and was also attended by Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Mr. Tarigami said the decisions of the August 5, 2019, “which were unconstitutional and unilateral” and “without taking stakeholders from J&K and Ladakh onboard” , have already been challenged before the Supreme Court by many political parties and individuals.

“Many among us have challenged the J&K Reorganisation Act, under which the delimitation was constituted. The Government of India should have avoided to go forward with this commission in a hurried rush, as it is neither in national interest and not in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said the constitutional frame of delimitation, including census, “have been ignored in proposal of delimitation commission”.

“The delimitation in J&K should be as per fresh census across country. The criteria of delimitation should have been as per population and followed in letter and spirit,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Dr. Abdullah, during the Alliance meeting, expressed his unhappiness over the report, terming it “not as per the wishes and interest of people” and “a step to create wedge on regional and community basis”.

Besides the allocation of six seats for the Jammu division and one for the Kashmir division, the commission has also reserved 16 seats, out of 90, for the Schedule Tribes and Schedule Castes.