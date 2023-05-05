Jaishankar talks tough on terror at SCO Summit with Bilawal Bhutto in attendance

May 05, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Benaulim (Goa)

The channel of finances for terrorist activities must be blocked without any distinction and terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Friday at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here in presence of his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

In his address at the SCO Council of foreign Ministers' meeting, Mr. Jaishankar said taking the eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to the security interests of the grouping and that when the world was engaged in facing COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continued unabated, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

The EAM, chairing the conclave, said India firmly believes that there can be no justification for terrorism and noted that combating the menace is one of the original mandates of the SCO.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We must not allow anybody -- individual or State -- to hide behind non-State actors," he said.

Mr. Jaishankar also underlined that while connectivity is key to progress, it must come with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states.

The meeting at a luxury hotel in this beach resort was attended by Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and their counterparts from other SCO member nations.

Mr. Jaishankar also delved into the situation in Afghanistan and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the consequences of geo-political upheavals that impacted supplies of energy, food and fertilisers.

"Taking our eyes off the menace would be detrimental to our security interests. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," Mr. Jaishankar said.

"The channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction. Members need not be reminded that combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO," he added.

On Afghanistan, he said the unfolding situation in that country remains at "centre of our attention".

"Our efforts should be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people. Our immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities," he said.

In his remarks, Bhutto-Zardari said the "collective security of our peoples is our joint responsibility. Terrorism continues to threaten global security," he said.

"Let's not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring," he said, in remarks that appeared to take a pot-shot at the Indian side.

"When I speak on this topic, I do so not only as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan whose people have suffered the most in terms of number of attacks and number of casualties. I also speak as the son whose mother was assassinated at the hands of terrorists," the Pakistan Foreign Minister said.

Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Rawalpindi in 2007.

Bhutto-Zardari said he and his country are firmly committed to be part of regional and global efforts for eradicating terrorism.

"This requires not only a comprehensive approach but also a collective approach. It demands we address the root causes as well as the threats posed by specific groups. It requires that we let this challenge unite us to fight it rather than divide us to become its victim. Our success requires us to isolate this issue from geo-political partisanship," he added.

In his address, Mr. Jaishankar noted that current crises facing the world have exposed a credibility and trust deficit in the ability of global institutions to manage challenges in a timely and effective manner. He said reform and modernisation of the SCO will aid a more contemporary outlook which India will actively support.

The EAM also noted the progress for the admission of Iran and Belarus as full member states of the SCO.

He also said that constructive steps are being taken to make English the third official language of SCO. Currently, Chinese and Russian are the two official languages of the SCO.

Mr. Jaishankar also appreciated the support of member countries for India's proposal of creation of two new working groups on startups and innovation and traditional medicine.

In his address, the Pakistan Foreign Minister, talking about the challenge of terrorism, also said that practical and pragmatic solutions exist to put an end to "this chapter once and for all".

"We must stop conflating non-state actors with state actors. Condemn all forms of terrorism including state sponsored terrorism," he added.

Bhutto-Zardari also called upon "interim Afghan authorities" to uphold their commitments on not allowing the use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister also made a special mention of the "commendable role" China has recently played in bridging differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"We must ensure respect for these universally recognised principles within the SCO. Unilateral and illegal measures by States in violation of international law and Security Council resolutions run counter to the SCO objectives," he said.

"We need to be unambiguous in keeping our commitments and charting out a new future for our people. One that is not based on conflict preservation but on conflict resolution," he said.

The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping, which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

India has shown a keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

ADVERTISEMENT