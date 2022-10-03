Jaishankar condoles families of victims killed during Indonesia football stampede

At least 125 people died in the stampede after violence broke out at a stadium in East Java

ANI New Delhi
October 03, 2022 08:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Football fans pray during a vigil, after a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Antara Foto via Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives during a stampede at a football match in Indonesia that killed at least 125 people.

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy at the football stadium in #kanjuruhan #Malang. Extend my condolences to the bereaved families and to our Indonesian friends. Wish the injured a speedy recovery," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

The violence broke out at a stadium in East Java during a game between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya. At least 125 people died in the stampede, Deputy East Java Governor Emil Dardak told local media on Sunday afternoon. The resulting stampede led to cases of suffocation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the match in East Java province between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended on Saturday night, supporters from the losing team invaded the pitch to express their frustration, police said. FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Sunday said that the riot and ensuing stampede at a football match is a "dark day" for the sport.

FIFA issued an official statement in which President Gianni Infantino said that the football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents. "The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium."

"This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident," he added.

Many of the top football clubs around the world, including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Barcelona among others expressed condolences to the families affected by the horrific incident. "Manchester United is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected," tweeted Manchester United.

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia," Paris Saint-Germain tweeted.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the events at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected at this time," Liverpool Football Club tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indonesia

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app