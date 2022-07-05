National

Jadavpur V-C appointed as the President of The Association of Indian Universities

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI July 05, 2022 02:36 IST
Updated: July 05, 2022 02:13 IST

The Association of Indian Universities on Monday announced the appointment of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das as its President.

Professor Das will be the Association’s 101 st  President and takes over from G. Thiruvasagam. He has won acclaim as a specialist in South Asian History and Politics, especially in the realms of identity politics, nation-building and Indian Foreign Policy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Related Topics
universities and colleges
university
Read more...