Jadavpur V-C appointed as the President of The Association of Indian Universities

Jadavpur V-C appointed as the President of The Association of Indian UniversitiesNEW DELHI July 05, 2022 02:36 IST
The Association of Indian Universities on Monday announced the appointment of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das as its President.
Professor Das will be the Association’s 101 st President and takes over from G. Thiruvasagam. He has won acclaim as a specialist in South Asian History and Politics, especially in the realms of identity politics, nation-building and Indian Foreign Policy.
