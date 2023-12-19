Netanyahu calls Modi to discuss maritime threat in Red Sea

December 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone discussion on the escalating threats to maritime security in the Red Sea following the actions of Houthi militants of Yemen. The conversation came soon after the Pentagon announced an international mission to counter the growing number of attacks against Israel-bound international traffic.

“Had a productive exchange of views with PM Netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace and stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected,” Mr. Modi said in a message.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the telephone conversation had been initiated by the Israeli side.

Mr. Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have held multiple rounds of conversations with regional stakeholders since the conflict began in October.

The situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has been worrying shipping companies after several attacks by Houthi rebels on container ships. These incidents have prompted several major international companies to hold ships from venturing in the strait that separates Yemen from eastern Africa.

“This is an international challenge that demands collective action. Therefore, today, I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative,” U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said after the launch of the coalition, which includes the U.K., Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Seychelles, apart from the U.S.

The United States has called upon the UN Security Council to act against Houthi militants.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had earlier informed the media that India is “constantly monitoring” the situation concerning the security of the shipping containers.

