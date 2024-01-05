Iranian Embassy in Delhi opens condolence book in response to Kerman bombings

January 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Embassy of Iran in New Delhi will open a condolence book on January 5 for the victims of Kerman bombing to pay respect to the 105 Iranians killed in the twin blast.

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a U.S. drone attack. Iran has said the blasts were a “terrorist attack”. At least 211 were injured in the incident.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier on Thursday, a senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said the blasts appeared to represent “a terrorist attack” of the type carried out in the past by Islamic State militants.

India and Iran have maintained high level contacts in the backdrop of the continued Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip.

