ADVERTISEMENT

Iranian Embassy in Delhi opens condolence book in response to Kerman bombings

January 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a U.S. drone attack

The Hindu Bureau

People walk on the street towards the grave of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman about 510 miles (820 kms) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Embassy of Iran in New Delhi will open a condolence book on January 5 for the victims of Kerman bombing to pay respect to the 105 Iranians killed in the twin blast.

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a U.S. drone attack. Iran has said the blasts were a “terrorist attack”. At least 211 were injured in the incident.

ALSO READ
India expresses shock at Iran blasts that killed over 100

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier on Thursday, a senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said the blasts appeared to represent “a terrorist attack” of the type carried out in the past by Islamic State militants.

India and Iran have maintained high level contacts in the backdrop of the continued Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US