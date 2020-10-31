International activists, academics endorse statement condemning crime against Dalits

Image for representational purpose only.

They call for prosecution of the perpetrators in Hathras and all other recent cases.

The international community of academics, professionals and individuals from across the U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., Latin America, Africa and Asia Pacific has joined social movements in India to strongly condemn the shocking crimes rampant against Dalits and especially against Dalit women.

The condemnation statement from India Civil Watch International called for prosecution of the dominant caste men and police who committed the heinous crimes in Hathras and in all other recent cases, and it demanded that the attacks on activists and journalists and the repression of dissent in India stop immediately.

Justice for Dalits, Muslims, Adivasis, Kashmiris and all those who are being silenced at this time can only become possible with the abolition of caste and militarised capitalism in India, it said.

The statement has been endorsed by over 1,800 signatories including political activist Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Maude Barlow, Barbara Harris-White, Chandra Talpade Mohanty, Arjun Appadurai, Meena Dhanda as well as international organisations such as the Dalit Solidarity Forum in the USA, National Women’s Studies Association, SEWA-AIFW (Asian Indian Family Wellness), CodePink and Women’s Legal among others, according to a release.