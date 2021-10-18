Integrated unmanned road map for Navy launched

NEW DELHI

18 October 2021 19:59 IST

It will outline all unmanned aerial and underwater platforms and Navy’s efforts as part of its modernisation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched an ‘Integrated Unmanned Road Map for Indian Navy’ at the second edition of the Naval Commanders; Conference that commenced on Monday. This will outline all the unmanned aerial and underwater platforms and efforts of the Navy as part of its force modernisation.

“The geographical location of our country is something that makes it unique in many ways. Surrounded by the vast expanse of ocean from three sides, our country is very important from the point of view of strategic, trade and resources,” Mr. Singh said at the conference.

There was a greater need to maintain peace and stability within the Indian maritime zones in order to boost the trade and economic activities. “Only those nations have been successful in gaining dominance across the world, whose navies have been strong and I am happy to say that our Navy is playing an important role in our maritime and national security,” he stated.

The Navy also received its 11th P-8I long range maritime patrol aircraft from Boeing. The Navy has contracted 12 P-8Is from the aircraft manufacturer in two batches.