Integrated Teacher Education Programme to begin next year

NEW DELHI

27 October 2021 22:06 IST

Dual degree B.Eds will be mandatory for teacher recruitment by 2030

The Education Ministry on Wednesday notified a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), offering dual-major Bachelor’s degrees which will become a mandatory requirement for recruitment of school teachers by 2030, according to the National Education Policy (NEP). As a pilot project in 2022-23, the programme will initially be offered in 50 selected multi-disciplinary institutions.

Admissions to the programme will be carried out by the National Testing Agency through the National Common Entrance Test (NET).

The curriculum, designed by the National Council for Teacher Education, will enable student-teachers to get a degree in education in a specialised discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce. Students will walk out of the four-year programme with a B.Ed along with a B.A., B.Sc or B.Com degree.

Cutting-edge pedagogy

“The ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education, foundational literacy and numeracy, inclusive education and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions,” said the Ministry.

“This integrated course will benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present B.Ed. plan.”

“By 2030, the minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree that teaches a range of knowledge content and pedagogy and includes strong practicum training in the form of student-teaching at local schools,” said NEP 2020.