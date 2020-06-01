INS Jalashwa sets out from Colombo with 685 Indians

Way home: Indians before boarding the naval ship in Colombo on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Another 700 nationals to be brought back from Maldives to Thoothukudi.

INS Jalashwa set sail from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu with 685 Indian citizens on Monday evening, under Phase 2 of Operation Samudra Setu by the Navy.

The group comprises 553 men, 125 women and seven children, the Navy said. It is scheduled to reach Thoothukudi on Tuesday morning.

INS Jalashwa arrived at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port on Monday morning.

After this, INS Jalashwa will repatriate another 700 Indian citizens from Male in the Maldives to Thoothukudi. Under Phase 1 of Op ‘Samudra Setu’, the Navy has repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Male to Kochi.

The Indian Mission in Sri Lanka has prepared a list of Indians to be evacuated and facilitated their embarkation after requisite medical screening. “COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered to on board and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage,” the Navy said.

The Navy said that after disembarkation at Thoothukudi, the evacuated individuals will be entrusted with the State authorities. This operation is being executed in close coordination with the Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health, among others, it added.