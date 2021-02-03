Farmers' Protest | “Inhuman blockade” imposed at Delhi borders, says CPI(M)

New Delhi

03 February 2021 17:18 IST

Union Home Ministry attempting to starve farmers, it says

The CPI(M) strongly condemned the Delhi police for the “inhuman blockade” imposed at the Delhi borders against the agitating farmers denying them water, food and other essential commodities.

The party Polit Bureau said the Delhi government too has stopped delivering the water tankers of the Delhi Jal Board. The toilets provided by the Delhi government at the Guru Teg Bahadur Smarak have been forcibly vacated by the police. “Preventing the elected government of Delhi in discharging its duties on its own property is illegal,” the CPI(M) said.

It blamed the Union Home Ministry for taking such inhuman measures attempting to starve the kisans and thus disrupt and disperse the protests. The party has demanded that these draconian measures should be immediately withdrawn.

