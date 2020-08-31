Inform nation all ‘facts’ regarding border hostility with China: Congress

NEW DELHI

31 August 2020 17:04 IST

When will Modi government ‘vacate’ the troops from Indian soil, it asks

The Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inform the nation all ‘facts’ regarding the border hostility with China and asked when the Narendra Modi government will ‘vacate’ Chinese troops from Indian soil.

“The sovereignty of India is being attacked every day, news of Chinese incursions are coming out every second day. Attempts are being made to threaten our identity and encroach our land. Where is the Modi government?” asked Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a video statement.

The Congress response came after the Army issued a statement that Chinese troops had carried out “provocative military movements to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake but the attempt was thwarted”.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our brave forces are protecting us without fear but where is the Prime Minister? When will he show his ‘red eyes’ to China and give a befitting reply to China. Where is the Defence Minister Rajnath Singhji?” he asked.

Build up of troops

The Congress spokesperson again flagged the issue of Chinese transgressions and build up of troops at multiple points: from Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan valley and Depsang plains in Ladakh to Lipu Lake in Uttarakhand to Doka La and Naku La pass in the Doklam plateau.

“Our demand is that the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister should come forward and make the country aware of the entire situation. Please tell us how long will it take to throw out the Chinese from our land. This is true patriotism,” Mr. Surjewala said.