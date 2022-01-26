India’s total COVID-19 case tally reaches 4 crore

CHENNAI

2.71 new COVID cases recorded; active cases surpass 22.2 lakh mark

The country recorded 2,71,434 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of infections has reached 4 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 22.2 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. However, Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura,Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 49,771 infections on Wednesday, followed by Karnataka (48,905) and Maharashtra (35,756).

On Wednesday, 545 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,91,180.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 140 fatalities (77 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (79) and Tamil Nadu recorded 47 deaths.

On Tuesday, 17.6 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Wednesday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 15.3%.

As of Wednesday, 91.8% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 68.1% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 59%of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 93,50,02,197 first doses, 69,38,17,114 second doses, and 92,46,213 booster doses have been administered across India.

Andhra Pradesh reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 and 13,618 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,570 and 22,22,573 respectively. The number of recoveries increased to 21,01,685 as 8,687 patients have recovered in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 94.56%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 49,143 samples tested in the past day was 27.71%.

The daily test positivity rate has come down from 36% on Monday to 29.3% on Tuesday and 27.7% on Wednesday contrary to the increase in the number of samples tested.

East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths each while Chittoor, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each.

Visakhapatnam reported 1,791 fresh cases. It was followed by Anantapur (1,650), Guntur (1,464), Kurnool (1,409), Prakasam (1,295), Nellore (1,007), East Godavari (961), Kadapa (907), Krishna (803), West Godavari (728), Srikakulam (644), Chittoor (494) and Vizianagaram (466).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,04,658), Chittoor (2,67,763), Guntur (1,92,186), West Godavari (1,85,376), Visakhapatnam (1,83,098), Anantapur (1,71,262), Nellore (1,57,911), Prakasam (1,49,528), Kurnool (1,34,420), Srikakulam (1,32,061), Krishna (1,26,819), Kadapa (1,24,477) and Vizianagaram (90,119).