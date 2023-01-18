ADVERTISEMENT

India's pragmatic response to pandemic-triggered crises ensured moderate inflation, high growth: Vaishnaw 

January 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Davos

“Those decisions have shaped the destiny of our country and put us on a path of resilient and sustainable growth.”

PTI

Union Minister of Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India took a very pragmatic approach in dealing with the humanitarian and economic crises triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and that has ensured moderate inflation and high growth in the country.

Speaking here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, the minister said India's economy has been resilient and the policy framework has been for a sustained growth with a very moderate inflation.

“As the pandemic hit the world and triggered an economic as well as humanitarian crises, many countries began unleashing their purses with big stimulus packages but that led to a gold-plated rush resulting in huge inflationary pressures.”

"However, India took a very pragmatic approach, while understanding that capital is very scarce, irrespective of what some experts may say," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vaishnaw said the Indian government focused on vulnerable population for financial aid, free food and free vaccines and all of that was done on digital platforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Those decisions have shaped the destiny of our country and put us on a path of resilient and sustainable growth. We have been able to achieve high growth and moderate inflation because of the pragmatic approach we took," he added.

"Our prime minister also ensured that fiscal policy and monetary policy moved in tandem, which many other countries couldn't do. We ensured that moderate inflation was the prime target and that too for a longer 10-year period time frame and it ensured that we returned to a high growth rate quickly," he added.

He was speaking at a session on India's road to $10 trillion economy. The panelists also discussed from financial sector reforms to developing new industries, what concrete actions will drive India's economic transformation over the coming decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US