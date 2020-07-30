India’s development cooperation does not come with any conditions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

New Delhi

30 July 2020 13:14 IST

He was addressing a virtual event with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius at Port Louis.

Addressing the virtual event, the Prime Mnister said that history has taught us that in the name of development partnerships, nations were forced into dependence partnerships.

“It gave rise to colonial and imperial rule. It also gave rise to global power blocks,” Mr. Modi said.

For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners, he said.

“This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation. That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions,” Mr. Modi asserted.

The new Supreme Court building in Port Louis is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation and shared values, the Prime Minister said in his address.